Rs17.416bn approved for four health sector schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab Planning and Development Board approved a total of Rs17.416 billion for four development schemes of the primary and secondary health care sector in the 18th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party for the financial year 2023-24.

Chairman Planning & Development Board Iftikhar Ali Sahu presided over the meeting. The meeting approved around Rs5,337,297,000 for Disease Control Programme Punjab (Phase II) (amendment), Rs5,279,841,000 for Chief Minister short stature programme (amendment) and Rs4,604,859,000 for Prime Minister Health Programme (amendment).

Secretary Planning & Development Board Nader Chattha along with Chief Economist Planning & Development, senior officers of departments and members of Punjab Planning and Development Board participated in the meeting.