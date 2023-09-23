Rain spell to persist, says Met office

LAHORE:The provincial capital on Friday afternoon received scattered rain which turned the weather pleasant subsiding humid conditions while the Met office predicted more rain until tomorrow (Sunday).

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain/wind-thundershower (with few moderate to heavy falls) are expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalnagar until Sunday with occasional gaps.

Moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi and farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly.