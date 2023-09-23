Man gets death penalty for raping his daughter

LAHORE:A gender-based violence court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man for raping his teenage daughter. The court has convicted the accused under Section 376(3) of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to rape, and was sentenced to death.
The court has also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs1 million as compensation under Section 544-A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to the victim.
