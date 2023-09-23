Trade opportunity

Amid the escalating row between Canada and India, following the latter’s conclusion that Indian agents played a role in the June killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, trade talks between the two countries have come to a halt, with Canada pausing talks on a potential treaty with India. This scenario presents a rare opportunity for Pakistan. We could potentially step forward and offer products that Canada might consider importing from Pakistan, developing our own trade ties with the Canadians.

Pakistani products known for their quality, particularly items such as rice, leather goods, towels, and fruits, have a great chance of making an impact in the Canadian market if Pakistan can seize this opportunity. Canada is also a significant market for various products, including textiles, agricultural goods, and information technology services. Expanding a business from Pakistan to Canada can be a promising opportunity given the strong economic ties between the two countries and Canada’s welcoming business environment.

Habib Hyder Laghari

Edmonton

Canada