Pakistan, as a nation, needs to work hard for the revival of the economy. Severe inflation has made it hard for us to survive and the government needs to take some concrete steps in order to bring down the rate of price increases.
A stable rupee is essential for reducing inflation and can play a vital role in our economic revival. The prices of basic utilities like water, gas and electricity must be reduced and made affordable for the people.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
