Countering inflation

The country is grappling with a tough economic crisis, macroeconomic instability, and political uncertainty. The recent hike in petroleum prices has only worsened our economic woes by exacerbating the already backbreaking inflation rate. Our high import bill is one of the main drivers of inflation in the country.
Hence, in order to give some relief to the ordinary citizens and reduce their financial stress, the government must take some harsh and urgent steps, including transitioning away from imported fuel and developing our own renewable energy resources. We should also tax those economic sectors where earnings are high, increase agriculture productivity, and initiate schemes to upskill the bulk of our workforce.
Jhangir Kakar
Zhob
Out of all the many crises facing our country, our economic catastrophe is arguably the worst of the lot. Inflation...
Amid the escalating row between Canada and India, following the latter’s conclusion that Indian agents played a role...
Vegetable sellers in Karachi are charging up to Rs240 per kg for carrots, enabling them to earn abnormal profits. The...
Turbat has been suffering from insufficient power supply for decades. The frequent power outages in the city have a...
Pakistan, as a nation, needs to work hard for the revival of the economy. Severe inflation has made it hard for us to...
The narrative that we need to promote a tax culture in Pakistan has become quite fashionable. However, this line of...