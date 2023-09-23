Saudi minister, American Jewish Congress president pledge to work together

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meeting with Daniel Rosen, the Vice Chairman of the American Jewish Congress. — Photo sourced via author

NEW YORK: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met the President of the American Jewish Congress Jack Rosen in New York, according to the press statement.

During their meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate and work together on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The meeting between Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and American Jewish Congress President Jack Rosen took place at the United Nations building in New York.

The key focus of the meeting was to highlight the importance of fostering integrated dialogue between the descendants of Prophet Hazrat Ibraheem (AS), with the aim of promoting harmony and tolerance among different religions.

It is noteworthy that Adel Al-Jubeir and Jack Rosen have a longstanding relationship that goes back many years. From 2007-2015, Adel Al-Jubeir served as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in Washington, United States where he had the opportunity to interact with various leaders. Their continued engagement and collaboration demonstrate the significance of building bridges between different communities and promoting understanding and cooperation at a global level.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meeting with Daniel Rosen, the Vice Chairman of the American Jewish Congress. — Photo sourced via author

Moreover, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also had a meeting with Daniel Rosen, the Vice Chairman of the American Jewish Congress. During their discussion, Daniel Rosen commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its efforts in promoting peace and tolerance in the Middle East. He also extended his well wishes to the young leadership of Saudi Arabia.

It is noteworthy to mention that the American Jewish Congress has maintained strong relationships with partners across the Middle East for many years. In fact, the president of the American Jewish Congress led the first delegation of American Jewish leaders to Saudi Arabia in 1992.

According to Arab political analysts, the meeting between Adel Al-Jubeir and Jewish leaders underscores the importance of building bridges and promoting peaceful coexistence between different cultures and religions.

“It signifies the mutual respect and appreciation for the efforts made by both Saudi Arabia and the American Jewish Congress in fostering peace, tolerance, and goodwill in the region”, they believed.