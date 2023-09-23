‘Babar backs Shadab in WC squad’

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, has disclosed that captain Babar Azam strongly supported Shadab Khan's inclusionin the World Cup squad, despite the all-rounder's lackluster performance in the Asia Cup.

Talking to media on Friday, Zaka clarified that Babar expressed a firm desire to retain Shadab as the vice-captain for the World Cup. “Babar wished for Shadab to remain the vice-captain during the World Cup,” Zaka stated. “However, his performance will determine his continued inclusion.”

“It was essential to review the Asia Cup performance,” explained Zaka. “Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah-ul-Haq have been advising me on crucial matters.” Interestingly, both Misbah and Hafeez advocated for substantial changes in the squad due to the team's subpar performance in the Asia Cup. In contrast, Babar, along with the chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, preferred not to make extensive alterations to the squad.

“Both Misbah and Hafeez recommended significant squad changes due to the Asia Cup performance, while our captain, Babar Azam, and chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, preferred minimal changes,” Zaka revealed.