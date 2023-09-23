Karachi reach 290-7 against DM Jamali in Hanif Trophy

LAHORE: Karachi Blues reached 290 for seven on the first day of their Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against DM Jamali at Rahim Yar Khan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

DM Jamali won the toss and opted to bowl first. Karachi Blues faced a shaky start to their innings, but a resilient 64-run partnership between Mohammad Taha Mahmood and Akbur ur Rehman helped stabilise the situation. Mohammad Shahid's breakthrough ended their partnership, but Saifullah Bangash and Ashiq Ali came together to craft a crucial century partnership. Karachi's middle-order batsmen demonstrated resilience and determination, ensuring that the early setbacks did not hinder their progress. As the day came to a close, Karachi Blues had reached an impressive total of 290, with seven wickets lost.

Sialkot vs. Quetta (Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium)

In this encounter, Sialkot won the toss and made the bold decision to bat first. The early moments saw opener Aamir Sohail dismissed for a duck, putting Sialkot under early pressure. However, a remarkable 98-run partnership between Fahad Jamil and Salman Khan helped stabilise the innings. Salman Khan contributed significantly with a half-century before losing his wicket. Fahad Jamil stood out with a remarkable century, amassing 108 runs before becoming a victim of Jalat Khan's bowling prowess. A crucial knock by Mohsin Riaz played a pivotal role in keeping Sialkot's momentum alive. The experienced Haris Sohail provided valuable support. At the end of the day's play, Sialkot stood at a commendable 276 for the loss of just three wickets.

Bahawalpur vs. Abbottabad (Multan Cricket Stadium)

Bahawalpur won the toss and elected to bat first. However, Bahawalpur's batting line-up struggled to find stability, with wickets falling at regular intervals. Brief moments of respite came in the form of a 39-run partnership between Mohammad Umair and Moinud Din and a subsequent 45-run partnership between Husnain Majid and Faizan Zafar.

The relentless Shahhab proved to be a thorn in Bahawalpur's side, claiming a five-wicket haul and preventing the team from gaining any meaningful momentum. Bahawalpur were eventually bowled out for 218 runs. Abbottabad, beginning their batting innings, found themselves in a tricky situation with Shayan Khalil removing the top three batters cheaply. However, batter Afaq Ahmed provided the stability needed to keep Abbottabad in the game. As the day concluded, Abbottabad stood at 76 for the loss of three wickets, trailing by 142 runs.