SBCA transfers 38 officers

The Sindh Building Control Authority has transferred 38 officers. The transfers have been made in different districts. In District East, 11 assistant directors have been given different charges. Seven senior building inspectors have also been given different positions, while 22 building inspectors have been transferred to various posts.

Eleven assistant directors have been given posts in the District South and 11 building inspectors have been assigned to different designations. In District Malir, seven assistant directors have been transferred, while four senior building inspectors and four building inspectors have also been given different positions.