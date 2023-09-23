Another case of passerby woman harassment surfaces

Incidents of eve teasing and women harassment are becoming increasingly common, as another case of woman harassment has come to light. The most recent incident of woman harassment occurred in Sector 11-B, North Karachi, on Thursday where a suspect riding a motorcycle harassed a pedestrian woman. The CCTV footage of the incident quickly went viral, clearly depicting the suspect's face as he harassed the woman. However, the police had thus far been unable to locate and apprehend the harasser.

Imam Buksh Lashari, the SHO of Sir Syed police station, stated that the incident took place but only gained attention after the CCTV footage went viral on Friday. "We are currently at the crime scene, collecting evidence," said SHO Lashari. "I have also involved police intelligence officials. Initially, our priority was to locate the victim, as no complainant has come forward to the police yet. We are also scouring for additional footage to identify the routes used by the suspect, which may assist in tracing him."

Karachi witnessed several incidents of harassment in recent months. On August 1, a woman wearing a burqa was sexually harassed by a motorcyclist while crossing a road in a community near Madina Masjid in Federal B Area Block 17.

Another similar incident of woman harassment occurred in Orangi Town on July 18, where a motorcyclist suspect, later claimed to be arrested by the police, harassed a passerby woman. It is worth noting that the first such incident occurred on July 3 in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The incident came to light after a disturbing video clip, showing a man exposing himself and assaulting a woman in broad daylight, went viral on social media. The CCTV footage displayed the masked man parking his motorcycle, removing his shorts, and attempting to assault a passerby woman.