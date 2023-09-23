Nadeem Memon condoles with info officer

Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has expressed his condolences and sorrow over the death of Abdul Fattah Jalbani, uncle of Information Officer Munir Ahmed Jalbani.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting of Sindh Information Department officers was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Director General Public Relations Sawai Khan Chalgri.

Director Admin Mohammad Yousif Kabooro, Director R&R Imtiaz Ali Joyo, Director Publication Mansoor Ahmed Rajput, Director Electronic Media Mueez Pirzada, Director Social Media Faisal Farooqi, Director Films Riaz Memon, Director Advertising Aziz Ahmed Hakdro, Director Press Hizbullah Memon, Director Legal Syed Azim Shah and Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi and other officers and staff of the department attended the meeting after reciting Fatiha for the late uncle of Information Officer Jalbani and prayed that Almighty God grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved.