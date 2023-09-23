Attackers booked in case for vandalising Ahmadiya community worship place

A day after some people attacked a place of worship of the Ahmadiya community in Karachi’s Martin Road area, the Jamshed Quarters police registered a case on Friday. However, no arrest has been made so far.

The police have registered the FIR under sections 147, 148, 149, 427, 504, 506-b, 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 on the complaint of a person, namely Zaheer, belonging to the community.

SHO Muhammad Sarfaraz said the police had initiated further investigations and were looking for the suspects involved in the incident. According to Ahmadiya community spokesman Amir Mahmood, at around 11:30am on Thursday, a group of eight to ten people entered the premises of the worship place while using a ladder. He said the attack resulted in damage to a window, glass doors, a wooden door, cameras, tables and chairs.