Nestle offers clean water in I-10/4

ISLAMABAD: Nestle Pakistan inaugurated a facility to provide clean and safe drinking water to more than 12,000 people in Islamabad’s Sector I-10/4, as part of its commitment to creating shared value for communities.

The facility, developed in partnership with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), will use ultrafiltration water treatment technology to supply up to 3,000 liters per hour of potable water. It will also utilize sustainable practices to minimize its environmental footprint.

“We are committed to Creating Shared Value (CSV) throughout our value chain for communities and inauguration of this seventh clean safe drinking water facility is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact for families, communities and the planet,” Jason Avancena, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle Pakistan, said at the inauguration ceremony.

Nestle Pakistan has already developed and currently managing six similar facilities around its manufacturing sites in Sheikhupura and Kabirwala. With the inauguration of this facility in Islamabad, approximately 72,000 people will have access to clean and safe drinking water daily around the company’s manufacturing sites.