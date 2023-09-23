Recovery of Sheikh Rashid: LHC rejects Rawalpindi police reply

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench declared the reply filed by Rawalpindi police with regard to petition filed for recovery of Sheikh Rashid, chief of Awami Muslim League (AML), his nephew and two employees unsatisfactory besides rejecting it.

The court summoned RPO Rawalpindi on September 26.

The petition came up for hearing before single bench of LHC Rawalpindi bench led by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan on Friday. Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan, counsel for the petitioner and his junior advocate Sardar Shahbaz Khan appeared in the court.

Law officers of federation and Punjab filed the report in the court on behalf of CPO Rawalpindi. It was said in the report that Sheikh Rashid was not in detention of Rawalpindi police neither was he taken into custody. The area from where Sheikh Rashid was arrested did not fall in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi police but it falls in the jurisdiction of Islamabad police.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court the CDRs eye witnesses and security cameras of the area from where the petitioner was arrested are witnesses to the incident.

SSP operations along with the persons in plain clothes kidnapped the petitioner under the directives of CPO. The abductees were neither released nor were they presented in any court after passage of five days. The court directed RPO Rawalpindi to appear before it in person and adjourned the hearing of the case till September 26.