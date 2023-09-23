 
Saturday September 23, 2023
National

Eid Milad holiday on 29th

By Our Correspondent
September 23, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced public holiday on September 29 (Friday) on the eve of Eid Milad (12 Rabi-ul-Awwal). All public offices will be closed on the occasion of Eid Milad.