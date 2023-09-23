Journalist remanded in FIA custody for two days

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti Friday remanded journalist Muhammad Khalid Jamil in the custody of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for two days following his arrest last night over a controversial tweet.

Following his detention under the Cyber Crime Act, the journalist was brought before the court of judicial magistrate Shabbir Bhatti.

Khalid Jamil’s lawyers strongly objected to the FIA’s proposal for a 10-day physical custody of the journalist.“Every citizen of Pakistan has the right to freedom of expression,” said Jamil’s attorney, Naveed Malik.

He also noted that by detaining the journalist, the agency had violated the judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate rejected the FIA’s request for 10-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, the Association of Electronic Media and News Directors Association (AEMEND) has condemned the raid on Khalid Jamil’s house by dozens of FIA personnel.

In a statement, the association said the raid had violated the sanctity of ‘chaddar’ and ‘Chardewari’ and was continuation of unlawful activities against the journalists.

It called upon the authorities concerned to stop all illegal and unlawful actions, ensure freedom of expression and bring to justice all those involved in illegal actions against the journalists.

Reacting to the detention of Khalid Jameel, the PTI spokesman vehemently denounced the FIA for violating the sanctity of a senior journalist’s residence and arresting him in the dark of night.