Sanjrani’s brother submits reply, denies showing deliberate contempt for IHC

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s brother Raziq Sanjrani has submitted his response in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the show-cause notice issued to him in a contempt of court case. Raziq Sanjrani appeared along with his lawyer Attaullah Kundi before Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC and submitted a reply, saying that he could not even think of insulting the court and the contempt he may have shown was unintentional.

In his statement, Sanjrani said that in 2013 he was allotted a Category One house in Sector F8, Islamabad, and the allotment was transferred to Sector F6 on his request in 2019. He said he is the MD of Saindak Metals, and his position is equal to BPS-22.

On this, Justice Babar Sattar asked how a company employee can be treated as a federal government employee. The government has dozens of companies, and if the employees of any other company also get such accommodation, he further asked.

He observed that a company employee has retained a house which is allotted to a federal secretary. Addressing Sanjrani, Justice Babar Sattar asked if he wanted an order passed against him. He asked Sanjrani to reconsider the allotment matter, otherwise he would pass an order against him.

On this, Raziq Sanjrani’s lawyer asked the court for an adjournment of the hearing till Monday. Granting the request, he court postponed the hearing.