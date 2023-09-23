 
close
Saturday September 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Man gets death penalty for raping his daughter

By Our Correspondent
September 23, 2023

LAHORE: A gender-based violence court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man for raping his daughter. The court has convicted the accused under Section 376(3) of the PPC, which pertains to rape, and was sentenced to death. The court has also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs1m as compensation under Section 544-A of the CrPC to the victim.