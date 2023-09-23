 
Dr Amjad Saqib made BISP head

By APP
September 23, 2023

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave approval to the appointment of Dr Amjad Saqib as the chairman of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The appointment was made in accordance with Section 5(3) of the Benazir Income Support Programme Act 2010, the President’s Office said.