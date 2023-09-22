Minister gains insight into PDMA operations

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Social Welfare, Special Education, Women’s Empowerment and Prisons, Justice (r) Irshad Qaiser, gained an insight into operations at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Headquarters on Thursday.

A handout issued here said that the minister received a briefing from PDMA Director General Jannat Gul Afridi regarding various departments within PDMA and their operations. The meeting was also attended by several PDMA directors and other officers.

Jannat Gul said that PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa annually prepares Monsoon Contingency Plans, Heat Wave Plans, and Winter Contingency Plans in collaboration with stakeholders, classifying sensitive districts and ensuring that relief materials are available in those areas.

He stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced significant losses due to floods in 2022. However, due to improved strategies and systems, over 400,000 people were successfully relocated to safer areas.

The PDMA, in partnership with district administrations, also constructed 184 pre-monsoon campsites to assist flood-affected people, he said.Irshad Qaiser lauded the PDMA’s performance and acknowledged its timely provision of information and services during natural disasters and emergencies throughout the province.

She said the PDMA and other related organisations not only warned people early before floods but also ensured evacuation of families and financial support for those affected.She stressed the need to enhance the Authority’s operations to ensure timely assistance to people.