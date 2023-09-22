Ex-MNA’s son charged with murder

MARDAN: District police have registered a murder case against Manzar Ali, son of ex-member of the National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulak.
Bibi Sadia, widow of Waqar-ul-Mulak, reported that she along with her husband Waqar-ul-Mulk were returning home on a motorcycle, when Manzar Ali allegedly fired shots that claimed her husband’s life. She said the reason behind the incident was a land dispute.
