PMDC and APPNA to start collaboration in medical education

Islamabad:Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and Association of Physicians of Pakistan Descent of North America (APPNA) on Thursday decided to start collaboration and mutual support to improve the standard of medical education.

This was decided during the visit of the Chair of the Advocacy Committee of the APPNA Dr. Attiqui Samdani to PMDC to strengthen ties and promote collaborative opportunities for the advancement of healthcare standards and professional support. Dr. Attiqui Samdani met President PM&DC Dr. Rizwan Taj during the visit and held productive discussion. The primary focus was to enhance cooperation between APPNA and PM&DC, with the shared goal of elevating healthcare practices, education, and regulation in both the United States and Pakistan. The discussions underscored collaboration’s importance in promoting positive changes in the healthcare sector. Dr. Samdani expressed APPNA’s commitment to supporting PM&DC''s initiatives aimed at ensuring high-quality continuing medical education, continuing professional development, and ethical medical practices in Pakistan.

Dr. Attiqui Samdani said, "We believe in the power of collaborative efforts to drive transformative changes in healthcare, and we are eager to work hand in hand with PM&DC to bolster the medical landscape in both nations, by aligning our strengths and resources.” “We can elevate medical education, training, and standards, ultimately benefitting patients and communities," he added. He said that APPNA envisioned a future where healthcare professionals from both the United States and Pakistan could benefit from shared knowledge, resources, and experiences. The President PM&DC also extended his full support in expediting prompt disposal of registrations and other issues of Pakistani doctors working in USA.