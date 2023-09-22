SOPs enforcement underway in rural areas to combat dengue

Islamabad:In an effort to combat the spread of dengue fever in rural Islamabad, the Assistant Commissioner Rural, on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, visited various areas of the Rural Sub-Division.

Assistant Commissioner Rural conducted inspections of garbage bins, tyre shops, service stations, and construction sites, ICT Spokesman said on Thursday. Accompanied by dengue monitoring teams, the Assistant Commissioner Rural identified and issued warnings to several violators of dengue prevention guidelines.

In two cases, however, the violations were so egregious that the Assistant Commissioner ordered the arrest of the perpetrators, who were subsequently transferred to the police station.

The heightened surveillance and enforcement measures in rural Islamabad reflect the growing concern among health officials about the potential for a dengue outbreak in this region. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause a range of symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle aches, and rash. In severe cases, dengue can lead to hospitalisation and even death.

While dengue is most commonly associated with urban areas, there is increasing evidence of its presence in rural areas as well. This is due in part to factors such as climate change, which is expanding the range of mosquitoes capable of transmitting dengue. The public is urged to cooperate with dengue prevention efforts by taking steps such as eliminating standing water around their homes and businesses, using mosquito repellent, and wearing protective clothing.