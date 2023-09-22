Moot stresses promotion of peace, brotherhood

LAHORE:Acting Vice Chancellor University of Home Economics (UHE) Prof Dr Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi has said that a university's primary mission is to instill values of peace and unity in its students, ensuring they play a pivotal role in fostering harmony in the country.
While addressing a seminar “Promoting Interfaith Harmony and Peace” organised by Women Development Centre at the UHE Lahore, she emphasised the pressing need for promoting peace and brotherhood in Pakistan.
Prof Ashok Kumar, former MPA Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Director Punjab HEC Dr Tanveer Qasim, Sabiha Shaheen, Jessica Ilyas, Dr Iram Rabab and others also spoke on the occasion.
Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, highlighted that the foundation of every religion was rooted in promoting peace and brotherhood. He urged educational institutions to take proactive measures in advancing peace education. He also reaffirmed the Sikh community's love for Pakistan and their commitment to its development. Dr Tanveer Qasim underlined the importance of moral values in human beings. He urged universities to instill these values in their students and stressed that promoting inter-religious harmony is integral to maintaining peace.
