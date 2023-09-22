Joint research conducted on women’s maternal issues

LAHORE:The medical scientists have joined hands to conduct joint medical research by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Aga Khan University (AKU), Karachi and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Lahore.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal while Dr Edna Kara, Dr Sami Gottlieb, Dr Soe Soe Thwin and Dr Saima Ousse participated on behalf of WHO, and Dr Salim Jasani participated on behalf of the Aga Khan University.

A joint study was conducted by the WHO to investigate the "Maternal, Pregnancy and Neonatal Outcomes for Women and Neonates infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Pakistan". Fatima Jinnah Medical University/Sir Ganga Ram Hospital along with the Aga Khan University participated in the joint study. Prof Shamsa Humayun served as the Principal Investigator and Prof Noreen Akmal, Prof Shamila Ijaz Munir and Dr Riaz Hussain served as co-investigators in this research on behalf of Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

At the outset of the event, Prof Shamsa briefed on the academic, research and medical services of Fatima Jinnah Medical College and University. She said it was a multi-centre international study conducted in nine countries across the world in collaboration with the WHO and the Aga Khan University with four centres in Pakistan and Fatima Jinnah Medical University/Sir Ganga Ram Hospital identified from Punjab, which included vaccination data.

Prof Khalid Masood said that we are very grateful to the delegation of the WHO for providing facilitation in global research activities at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. He told that FJMU is the only Medical University in Pakistan, where four new super specialties of gynaecology have been started. He further said that most of the international institutions, including Alumni Associations, are extending cooperation with FJMU.

Dr Edna Kara from WHO was very impressed with the medical and research services of FJMU and said that this study will help us a lot in learning about new ideas and this data will be used for global knowledge. This study will help us to make policies regarding the efficacy of vaccinations and the corona epidemic.

Dr Sami Gottlieb from WHO said that all the work in this research was done in a better way. This valuable research will be of great help to other countries during the pandemic.

The delegation visited the laboratory, blood bank, and ICU of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother and Child Health and paid tribute to deliver excellent medical facilities. They said that the Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother and Child Health is a state-of-the-art institution where a large number of patients are provided the best free of cost health care facilities, which is no less than an International Hospital. In the end, they said that paperless environment would help in research collaboration in future.