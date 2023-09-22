KWSC razes 22 illegal water hydrants in five days

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (KWSC) in its ongoing operation against water theft demolished 22 illegal water hydrants in the city from September 15 to September 20.

According to details shared by the water corporation, several illegal water connections were discontinued in the operation. The water corporation in a press statement said that the water of Karachi belongs to the people of Karachi.

The KWSC is conducting operations against water theft with the corporation of the Pakistan Rangers along with the law enforcement agencies, including the Sindh police.

The illegal hydrants and connections dismantled and demolished in last five days were installed in the water corporation’s South Bank Lyari’s old and new water lines, which include 84, 66, 54, 33 inches of Hub Trunk mainlines.

The water corporation said that 25 FIRs had been registered against those involved in water theft in Defence Housing Authority, Jamshed Quarters, Pirabad, Sachal and Manghopir police stations.

With the operation against water theft, the KWSC said that they had observed a significant improvement in the water supply in Orangi Town, Qasba Colony, Banaras, New Karachi, Keamari and Manghopir.

CEO KWSC Engineer Syed Salahuddin said that they would not spare water thieves under any circumstances, because only citizens had the right to water. “We will not allow anyone to steal water from the citizens’ share, while all illegal hydrants across the city will be demolished and illegal connections will be disconnected,” he said. More actions, he said, would be taken against water thieves indiscriminately across the city.