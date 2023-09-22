People’s will ignored in last general polls: MQM-P convener

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday claimed that the state’s policy had dictated the outcome of the 2018 general elections, rather than the will of the people. However, he remarked, policy considerations would not impede anyone in this year’s polls.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener said that the party’s recent public gathering showed significantly more strength than those of the opposition parties’, instilling confidence in everyone that the MQM-P would win the elections.

He pointed out that historically, Karachi’s residents have consistently voted for the Muttahida’s candidates and contributed to the party’s successes. He hoped that the city’s voters would once again ensure the success of the MQM-P’s chosen representatives in the upcoming polls.

He reiterated that non-local representatives would not be imposed upon them this time round like in the previous elections, and encouraged interested individuals to submit their applications through the party’s website to contest the polls.

He stressed the importance of all party workers and officials expediting their preparations for the elections. He also emphasised the need for the relevant department to efficiently carry out their duties, underlining the significance of every department within the organisation in the polling process.