Police shoot dead man suspected of killing bookstore owner,son in Korangi

Police claimed to have killed a suspected robber and arrested his companion in an injured state allegedly involved in the killing of a father and a son in the Korangi area for resisting a mugging bid a few days ago.

Zaman Town police, while patrolling on Coast Guards Road in the Korangi area, attempted to stop two suspects riding a motorcycle; however, the suspects opened fire and tried to escape, the police said and added that in retaliation, the police fired back, resulting in the killing of one suspect and the arrest of the other in injured state.

The dead was identified as Hassan Gul, son of Ibrahim, while the injured accomplice was identified as Imran, son of Karamat Ali. Two pistols of .30 bore, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.

According to the Sindh police spokesperson, Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja commended the police team for their immediate response.

Hussain, 70, and Asad Abbas, 43, were killed while resisting a robbery attempt at their bookshop in the Korangi area on September 7. CCTV footage showed four assailants on motorcycles shooting the victims and fleeing with cash.

Abid Hussain, the elder victim’s son, filed a police report against the unidentified suspects. The deceased father was the president of Imambargah Darbar-e-Zainabia in Korangi, and his brother is the general secretary.