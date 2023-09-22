Any anti-PPP electoral alliance in Sindh destined to fail: Sharjeel

Any electoral alliance in Sindh to counter the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is destined to fail in the coming general elections, even if such an alliance comprised as many as 10 political parties.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon, who served as the information and transport minister in the last elected government of Sindh, made this remark as he spoke to media persons on Thursday at the Karachi Press Club where a cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the birthday of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said as the anti-PPP alliance failed in Sindh in the last general elections, the fate of any new such alliance would be no different.

He said the politicians who were likely to form the electoral alliance against the PPP in the province were the people who could not leave the comfort of their drawing rooms.

Memon told the media that duly collected data would confirm his claim that the PPP’s regime in the province had surpassed in public service delivery than any other government in the country.

He said the PPP was all set to secure a surprise victory in the upcoming general elections in all parts of the country.

He said the passengers in urban parts of the province were able to use the modern People’s Bus Service with as low fare as Rs50 despite massive hike in petroleum prices.

The last Sindh government of the PPP initiated the massive development project of rebuilding damaged homes of hundreds of thousands of flood victims in the province, he added.

The modern public healthcare facilities built by the PPP government in the province had no match anywhere in the country as patients not just from every part of Pakistan but even Afghanistan regularly availed those services, the former information minister remarked.

He said the PPP’s rule played an important role in the projects to extract coal from Thar and installation of wind power plants for massive electricity production to overcome the energy crisis in the shortest possible time.

Memon said the government should continue to provide targeted subsidies tobenefit the people belonging to the poorest sections of society. He said the energy department was going to provide solar home systems to 200,000 off-grid homes in rural areas under an initiative launched by the PPP regime.

He lamented that people were forced to take to the streets for agitation after they had received inflated electricity bills. Memon said the PPP’s leadership was fully capable of overcoming persisting economic and political challenges in the country after coming into power.