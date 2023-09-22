Pakistan face Australia in inaugural MCW Over-40s Global Cup

KARACHI: A star-studded Pakistan team will look to demolish Australia in the third round of league matches in the inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup here at the National Stadium on Friday as the action resumes after a day’s rest.

In the other matches to be held today United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be pitted against Nepal at the Karachi Gymkhana Ground, Canada will lock horns with Hong Kong at the NBP Sports Complex while United States of America (USA) will meet West Indies in a day-night fixture at the Moin Khan Academy. Hosts Pakistan lead the table at the end of the second round of league matches, with four points and a net run rate of 3.22. West Indies is placed second, also having four points with net run-rate of 1.96. Canada and Hong Kong are placed third and fourth respectively with three points each. Australia and USA have gained a point each, by virtue of their abandoned matches on Wednesday while UAE and Nepal are yet to open their account in the tournament. A total of eight countries have entered the competition with each of them to play seven rounds of league matches. The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals while the lower-ranked outfits will also be engaged in playoffs. The cup final is scheduled to be contested at the National Stadium on October 2.

Excellent arrangements have been made by the organizers, Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), at all the venues to facilitate the participating teams. Recreational and cultural events have also been planned side by side with the action on the field.