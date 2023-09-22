National U19 tournament second round begins today

LAHORE: Exciting young cricket talent is set to take the stage once again, with the second round of the National U19 Championship (three-day) starting on Friday (today).

The three-day matches will be held from September 22 to 24. National U19 Cup (one-day) contests will take place on September 26. Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Karachi, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura will be the venues for these fixtures.

After the first round of matches in the National U19 Championship on September 15-17, Karachi Whites lead the Group A table with 10 points, while Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur are at the top of their respective groups.

In the first round of the National U19 Cup on September 19, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Karachi Whites, and Quetta emerged victorious in Group A. Group B matches were abandoned due to rain, while in Group C, Abbottabad leads the table after defeating Lahore Whites in their opening match. Matches between the other four regions in the group were also abandoned due to rain.

Group A: Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Faisalabad, Fata, Hyderabad, Karachi Whites, and Quetta.

Group B: Islamabad, Lahore Blues, Larkana, Multan, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi.

Group C: Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Karachi Blues, Lahore Whites, and Sialkot.