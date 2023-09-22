Durrani meets PTI leaders after calling on Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday and discussed the current political situation.

However, only a one-liner statement was issued by the President House after the meeting, saying that former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday.

Following the meeting, Durrani held a meeting with a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation, which was led by former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. The political pundits gave importance to ono-on-one meeting between President Alvi and Durrani and immediately after that Durrani’s meeting with the PTI delegation.

When contacted, Durrani told The News meeting with President Alvi was held in conducive environment and things for development and prosperity of the country were discussed. Former senator said during the meeting with Alvi, he also presented a national consensus formula which, he unveiled few days back with a focus on three key elements: “Pakistan, Democracy, and the Armed Forces”, with an aim of creating the much-needed conducive environment for elections.

Durrani said after meeting with President Alvi, he also held meeting with the PTI delegation, in which political situation and importance of national consensus was also discussed.