IAEA-PAEC regional training course on cancer concludes

ISLAMABAD: The second Regional Training Course (RTC) organized by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in collaboration with the government of Pakistan through Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) NORI concluded here on Thursday.

According to the press release, Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), a flagship cancer-care hospital running under the aegis of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), hosted this training course.

In his welcome address, Dr Mohammad Faheem, Director NORI thanked all the international delegates and local participants for making this training course successful by their active participation. He shared with the audience that how the Lead Country Coordinator from Japan, Dr. Masaru Wakatsuki and other international delegates were much afraid of coming to Pakistan owing to propaganda about law and order situation here. However, after their stay in Pakistan, their perception and views about Pakistan totally changed. Dr Faheem also thanked IAEA for having trust in AECH NORI to be the host of this training course which he remarked as the most interactive, practical and successful training course, so far.

In her speech, Course Director of the RTC, Dr Humera Mahmood, Head Oncology and Radiology NORI briefed about the contents covered during the four-day training activity and hoped that the knowledge and experience gained during the course would benefit the practitioners as well as their patients.

Dr. Masood Iqbal, Member Science PAEC, was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. In his address on this occasion he shared how PAEC started its journey of using nuclear technology for treatment of cancer by establishing the first cancer hospital in Karachi in early 1960s. Now 20 cancer hospitals established by PAEC are catering to the needs of 80% of the cancer-affected population of the country, he added. He further said that PAEC is also contributing in the agriculture sector of the country as four of its agriculture research centers have evolved over 150 high-yield and disease-resistant crop varieties. He added, “In use of nuclear technology for production of cost-effective and climate-friendly nuclear power, PAEC is currently providing over 3500 MWe of electricity to the national grid through six operational nuclear power plants”. Dr. Masood Iqbal urged the participants to make sure that the chain of knowledge transfer established during the second RTC is continued when they go back to their respective countries. The chief guest appreciated the comments of the international participants that they have found Pakistan a peaceful country and its people are very much hospitable and caring. He hoped that the course participants will work as ambassador for Pakistan by sharing the experience of their peaceful stay here with others so that the false propaganda against Pakistan can be countered. International delegates from nine IAEA member states i.e. Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines and Vietnam actively participated in the interactive event.