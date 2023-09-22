Shehbaz left for London to give pitch report: Firdous

LAHORE: Central Information Secretary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Shehbaz Sharif has again gone to London to give a pitch report (ground reality) to Nawaz Sharif.
Firdous, while reacting to the departure of the former prime minister to London, said that Nawaz Sharif will decide to come to the crease after seeing the pitch report as he wants to play after seeing the conditions at the home ground as well.
“The league looks forward to the competition. It is necessary for the captain to come to the ground for the toss before the match, seeing that Nawaz Sharif himself goes to the field for the toss or sends someone else”, said the IPP leader.
She said that the contests will be sensational due to the entry of our party in politics which will defeat other parties with its people-friendly charte. “IPP is not a political defaulter like other parties. Whether Sharif returns or not does not matter to IPP,” she asserted.
