Minister briefed on curriculum council initiatives

Islamabad: Caretaker federal education minister Madad Ali Sindhi on Thursday visited the National Curriculum Council's Secretariat, where NCC director Dr. Mariam Chughtai briefed him on the functions of the organisation in the post-18th Amendment regime as well as the completed, ongoing and future tasks.

She informed the minister about the agreement of provincial experts on National Curriculum standards for Grades 9-12, which marked a monumental milestone for Pakistan. According to her, for the first time in the country's history, a core curriculum from Grades 1-12 and Early Years has been signed off by subject experts from all provinces.

In respect of the 18th Amendment of the Constitution, standards for Grades 9-12 are being reviewed by the provincial review and formal legal approval before being notified at their respective provincial levels. Standards for Grades 1-8 and Early Years are already underway for implementation at varying levels in all provinces across the country.

The minister was also informed about the ongoing partnership with the Government of Sindh regarding teacher development and assessment activities. Moreover, the steps taken regarding training of the textbook authors and reviewers in all the provinces and Areas were also discussed.

He lauded the efforts of the NCC towards its role of coordination among the federating units. The minister expressed satisfaction with the completed tasks of the National Curriculum of Pakistan and said the initiatives regarding the development of the curriculum standards for a range of elective subjects and streamlining technical education across the country would continue in coordination with the stakeholders across the country.