Friday September 22, 2023
Asif Ali Zardari meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

The meeting discussed in detail the current political situation of the country and upcoming general election

By Our Correspondent
September 22, 2023
Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and head of the PPP-Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari (C-R) while meeting with the Pakistan Muslims League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on September 21, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan People's Party

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and head of the PPP-Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari, on Thursday called on Pakistan Muslims League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and inquired after him.

The meeting discussed in detail the current political situation of the country and upcoming general elections. Shujaat Hussain’s both sons, Chaudhry Saalik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, were also present in the meeting.