Measures to control environmental pollution discussed

LAHORE: Secretary Industry and Trade Ehsan Bhutta in a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank in his office discussed the issues of air quality management, air pollution and measures taken to control environmental pollution and World Bank support to address these issues.

The meeting also reviewed the proposal of the Department of Environmental Protection to upgrade industrial data and share it with the World Bank team.

The meeting also considered various proposals to control the increasing air pollution and discussed the proposed measures to control the smog.The Industry and Trade department assured the World Bank team of full support.

Ehsan Bhutta talking to the delegation of the World Bank said that the industries should be funded on easy terms by using technology so that it adopts air pollution reducing technologies.

DG Industries Ayesha Hameed, Additional Secretary Majid Iqbal, MD PESIC Asim Javed and other officers were also present while the World Bank delegation included Chris Warner, Kaleem Anwar Mir, Ahmed Aslam Danish Ali Shafqatullah and others.