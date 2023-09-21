Mehar-e-Qalam a captivating celebration of calligraphy

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) proudly hosted the mesmerizing calligraphy exhibition, "Mehar-e-Qalam," as a tribute to the auspicious month of Rab-ul-Awal. The exhibition was inaugurated on September 19th by Mr. Jamal Shah, Minister of NH&CD, and Mr. M. Ayoub Jamali, DG PNCA, alongside renowned artists and art enthusiasts.

Featuring the exceptional talents of calligraphers M. Ashraf Heera, Shabbir Zia, M. Jamal Muhsin, Arif Khan, Aslam Dogar, and M. Waseem Ashraf Wasi, "Mehar-e-Qalam" promised a visual feast that paid homage to the profound significance of this holy month. A special ceremony took place on September 20th, 2023, where M. Ayoub Jamali, DG-PNCA, awarded certificates of appreciation to all participating artists. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Visual Arts team and artists for their dedication and creativity.

This exhibition showcased a stunning array of calligraphic styles, allowing visitors to marvel at the beauty of Arabic calligraphy, witness the fusion of traditional and contemporary elements, and experience the spiritual resonance within each piece. Visitors had the unique opportunity to engage in conv­er­sations with the artists, gaining insights into the significance of calligraphy in Islamic art and immersing themselves in Pakistan's rich cultural heritage. The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) stands as a premier cultural institution committed to preserving and promoting Pakistan's diverse artistic and cultural heritage. PNCA plays a vital role in fostering creativity, encouraging artistic expression, and nurturing talent in the fields of visual and performing arts.