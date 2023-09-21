Foundation University holds convocation for MBBS

Islamabad:Foundation University held it’s MBBS Convocation 2023 here on Wednesday, at Jinnah Auditorium, Foundation University School of Health Sciences (FUSH).

The convocation ceremony was attended by the President of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, as the chief guest, and the Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, Lt Gen Mohsin Muhammad Qureshi, HI(M) as guest of honour, Rector of Foundation University, Major General (r) Nasir Dilawar Shah, HI(M), the Director of Foundation University School of Health Sciences, Major Gen (r) Imran Fazal, HI(M), faculty members, the graduates, and the distinguished guests.

The ceremony marked the graduation of 168 students from the MBBS program of FUMC, which is recognised by the PM&DC, the HEC, and the CPSP. The graduates received their degrees, medals, and certificates from the chief guest. The college awarded 12 gold medals and 12 silver medals to the graduates for final and fourth professional examinations.

The college also awarded 132 distinction certificates and 247 merit certificates to the graduates for their academic performance. In the welcome address, the Director of Foundation University School of Health Sciences highlighted the achievements and accomplishments of the college in providing quality medical education at par with the needs of the modern time. He also announced the transition of the college to the Problem Based Learning system, a modern and innovative approach to medical education that fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skills among the students. He expressed his hope that the new system would enhance the learning outcomes and prepare the students for the challenges of the future. He added that our Doctor of Physical

Therapy Program has achieved accreditation by the esteemed World Confederation of Physical Therapy (WCPT). This accolade is especially notable as our institute is the only one in Pakistan to have received this international accreditation. He stated that FUMC is resolute in fostering a research-centric ethos and undergraduates mandatorily partake in research activities.

The establishment of the Centre for Clinical & Biomedical Research (CBRC) within FUMC has been a significant leap forward and since its inception, the Centre has embarked on over 50 research projects across various specialties, with nine projects nearing publication. He then addressed to the graduating students and wished them good luck for the future and to remain loyal and dedicated towards their duty.