Corrosive hiring

Many of our universities are facing a serious financial crunch. One of the reasons for this is the employment of excess staff, including retired individuals, due to favouritism, vested interests, and other unscrupulous hiring practices. The recruitment and promotion system in many universities is also not very transparent and often influenced by pressure groups.

This results in a bloated staff that is an impediment rather than an asset to the universities. The education authorities must form a high-level committee to investigate this matter and set better guidelines for recruitment and promotion on the basis of need and fairness.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu