Thursday September 21, 2023
Karachi

FIA nabs suspect involved in illegal money exchange

By Our Correspondent
September 21, 2023

The FIA State Bank Circle arrested on Wednesday a suspect involved in illegal money exchange, recovering foreign currency and smuggled electronics worth Rs6.2 million from his possession. The suspect, Abdul Karim, allegedly imported mobile phones and laptops from Dubai to Karachi without paying the customs duty on them and sent their payments illegally through Hawala and Hundi.