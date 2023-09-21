Brief rain spell causes traffic jams across city

After a brief spell of rain on Wednesday, massive traffic jams were observed across the city, with people complaining of being stuck on flooded roads for hours while making their way back home after 5pm.

Karachi’s main business artery, II Chundrigar Road, was also jam-packed with vehicles after the rain. The Merewether Clock Tower area and its adjoining streets were inundated with rainwater.

The streets in the old city area’s Kharadar locality were badly flooded with rainwater, affecting traffic movement for hours. Rainwater also accumulated on Aiwan-e-Saddar Road in the red zone.

In District East, Rashid Minhas Road near Jauhar Morr was flooded with rainwater, affecting traffic movement. Nipa was also flooded, affecting traffic movement on University Road.

In District Malir, Manzil Pump towards Quaidabad was inundated with rainwater, stopping traffic from moving for hours. Rainwater also accumulated on Mauripur Road, State Avenue Road, Jinnah Bridge, MT Khan Road and Habib Bank Road in the West district.

Meanwhile, a press statement released by K-Electric quoted the company’s spokesperson as saying that their power supply system remained stable throughout the city during the rain.

The spokesperson said power supply is being maintained through over 1,900 of the more that 2,000 feeders in the city according to standard protocols, while the restoration of feeders, which were temporarily closed for safety during the rain, is gradually taking place.

“Electricity has been restored in various sectors, including Korangi Sector 48B, North Karachi Sector 11, Sector 3, Hazara Colony and Defence among others. This includes Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Shirin Jinnah Colony, Shah Latif 20C, 19A, 19B and 30A.”

The spokesperson added that the process of power restoration is ongoing in Machar Colony, Niazi Colony, West Lyari, Pak Muslim Burma Colony, North Karachi 1A, Sector 16B, Jauhar Block 3 and Asifabad Industrial Area. People can register their complaints on 118 or KE’s social media platforms.