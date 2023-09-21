Two held for torturing journalist in Pano Aqil

KARACHI: The Sukkur Police on Wednesday arrested two people, accused of torturing and holding journalist Rustam Indhar and cameraman Anwar Jatoi hostage when the latter were covering an electricity theft issue in Pano Aqil.

Journalist Rustam Indhar, along with his cameraman, was covering an issue of electricity theft in village Dur Muhammad Thaheem, however some unknown persons assaulted and kept them hostage for several hours.

Some local journalists, after hearing the news of their torture at the hands of unknown persons, reached the spot and rescued the journalist who received injuries. Later on, the journalist after receiving medical treatment at a Pano Aqil hospital, filed a report at Pano Aqil Police Station against nine people, including an influential.

Meanwhile, the Pano Aqil Police arrested two accused persons, however the journalists organizations condemned the attack on the journalist and demanded arrest of the remaining accused persons.