Iftikhar Arif guardian of knowledge and literature: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday lauded renowned poet, writer and intellectual Iftikhar Arif for his outstanding contributions to knowledge and literature, saying he has inspired generations through his work.

During an event held here at the Information Service Academy to honour the legacy of Iftikhar Arif, the minister declared him a shining star on Pakistan’s literary landscape and an exceptional poet of the current times.

He drew parallels between Iftikhar Arif and a thriving tree in the world of literature emphasising the former’s pivotal role in educational programmes on Pakistan Television.“Mr Iftikhar Arif is a messenger of communication and a guardian of knowledge and literature in the country,” he said.

The minister said if the knowledge and literature of Pakistan was prepared, Iftikhar Arif’s name would be on the top of the list of the leading figures of media.

Iftikhar Arif, who initiated his career with state-run radio, has left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s literary heritage. He has been a key figure in PTV’s Shahrah-e-Afqaar programmes, enriching the cultural tapestry with his contributions.

The event also featured the screening of the documentary film “The Twelfth Player” that shed light on various aspects of Iftikhar Arif’s life and work.

The film, named Barhawan Khiladi and skillfully made by renowned short filmmaker Ayesha Akram in collaboration with state-run TV Films and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, not only celebrated Arif’s literary journey but also included views of the country’s distinguished literary figures on his work.

Federal Secretary of Information Zahoor Ahmad, who was also in attendance, praised Iftikhar Arif’s invaluable services to the literary world.

He acknowledged Arif’s leadership in poetry and other literary domains, highlighting his scholarly and literary achievements.The secretary said since the beginning of state-run television, the role of poets and writers in the conceptualisation of various programmes had been unforgettable.He said Iftikhar Arif had a great position in the field of literature and instead, he was a leading figure in his field.

Zahoor Ahmad said apart from poetry, Iftikhar Arif also deserved praise for his scholarly services.

He said the event served as a source of encouragement for Pakistan’s literature and poetry scene, celebrating the enduring contributions of poets and writers who continue to shape the nation’s cultural identity.

ISA Executive Director-General Dr Tariq Mehmood declared Iftikhar Arif one of the leading literary figures of Pakistan and said it was an honour for the academy to launch a documentary on his life and work.

Leading Urdu poet and writer Kishwar Naheed, former MD of state-run TV Akhtar Waqar Azeem and former state-run TV director Khawaja Najmul Hassan also attended the event.