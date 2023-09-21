Action recommended against cops, civilians for extortion

KARACHI: A Police inquiry has revealed some police officers and civilians connived in blackmailing and extorting money from over 100 innocent citizens by involving them fake cases.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Aamir Farooqi initiated the inquiry in June 2023, following the direction of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh on the complaint of Abdul Rehman and his brother Hafiz Mudasir, both the local businessman of Karachi, who were implicated in one dozen plus fake cases registered in different police stations of metropolitan.

The inquiry report copy of which is available with The News, declared all cases registered against both brothers as fake and fictitious and recommended strict legal and departmental action against the involved police officers and civilians.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer on the condition of not being named informed The News that the same gang had registered over 100 cases against over 300 innocent persons to extort money from them. Many inquiries have been initiated against the gang members following several complaints, he said.

According to the contents of the inquiry in the Abdul Rehman case, the gang managed to register 11 fake FIRs (first Information reports) against Rehman and his brother Mudasir on the complaint of eight gang members at different police stations of Karachi to extort money from them. Abdul Rehman approached the Sindh High Court against the lodging of cases, blocking his SIM cards, CNICs and bank accounts. The SHC restrained police from registering any further case without prior permission of the Court, but ironically two more cases were registered in that period.

DIG Aamir Farooqi in his inquiry concluded that private persons are involved in lodging false, frivolous, and unfounded cases (FIRs) against innocent citizens based on fake and forged documents and suggested punitive clauses of the relevant statute against them.

The report also recommended prompt proceedings before the concerned Tribunal as defined in section-14 sub-clause xvii and xxii of Sindh Crime Control Act, 1975 to safeguard the rights of the people victimized by these criminal persons. It also recommended reinvestigation of cases against applicants Abdul Rehman and his brother Mudassir by some honest police officer preferably of the rank of a DSP.

DIG Aamir Farooqi also recommended strict departmental action through the Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) of the Sindh Police against police officers who were found to be hand in glove with the criminals and supported the criminal activities of Nasir Ali.

It recommended against Inspector Sibt-e-Hassan of PS Kalri, Inspector Shafqat Hussain Mangi of Legal Branch South Zone, Karachi, Inspector Altaf of PS Hyderi, SIP Abdul Rauf of Legal Branch South Zone, Karachi, SIP Akbar Hussain of PS North Nazimabad, SIP Naimat Ali of PS Aram Bagh, SIP Shakeel of PS New Karachi, SIP Abid Hussain who registered case FIR: 303/2022 at PS Jackson against the orders of the Sindh High Court, SIP Manzoor Hussain of PS Hyderi, SIP Syed Abbas Hussain Zaidi of PS Azizabad, SIP Qasim Qureshi of PS New Karachi, SIP Rashid Hussain of PS New Karachi, ASI Liaquat of PS North Nazimabad, ASI Tahir Butt of PS Bilal Colony, ASI Fazal Karim of PS New Karachi, ASI Sanaullah of PS Preedy, ASI Shahid Khan of PS Bilal Colony and their associates.

This reporter approached Nasir Ali and Sub-Inspector Shakeel Ahmad who were accused of registering fake cases against innocent citizens, called at their cell numbers and then sent them detailed messages at their WhatsApp numbers. Both did not respond despite waiting for two days till the filling of this news report.