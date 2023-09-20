NHA team briefs Senate body on motorway projects

Islamabad:National Highway Authority (NHA) team led by Caretaker Minister for Communications, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, and Secretary Communications & Chairman NHA, Muhammad Khurram Agha briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Communications regarding Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project, says a press release.

Regarding the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project, it was apprised that the project commenced in October, 2022 and about 50% of the alignment was handed over to the Concessionaire, as the remaining portion was under realignment due to changes in the position of River Chenab Bridge by Punjab Irrigation Department. The progress of the project is good, i.e. about 45% on the handed over portion, where the structures have nearly been completed.

Regarding Kharian-Rawalpindi project, it was informed that the revocable Letter of Intent issued to the first ranked bidder, i.e. M/s Techno-Matracon JV in association with Power China Chengdu was revoked, since the bidder could not substantiate that M/s Power China Chengdu is the lead EPC Constructor as shown in the bid. This condition was already mentioned in the Letter of Intent and despite giving multiple chances, the bidder could not prove it. It is pertinent to mention that the bid qualified the experience requirement solely on the basis of Power China Chengdu’s experience.

The Standing Committee inquired that this may lead to higher project costs if the project was retendered. It was hence decided that an exclusive session of the Senate Standing Committee will be held to discuss these projects.