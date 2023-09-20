PMS assured of PSB meeting soon

LAHORE: Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary Services assured PMS Association President Naveed Shahzad on Tuesday that the meeting of Provincial Selection Board-II (PSB) will be called soon. According to the PMS spokesperson, Naveed Shahzad held a meeting with the ACS and Secretary Services and requested them to called the PSB-II meeting at earliest. He said a large number of seats were lying vacantacross the province. Secy services assured Naveed that the details of vacant posts would be sent to the admin.
