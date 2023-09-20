Whole-wheat flour rate hiked

LAHORE:The rate of whole-wheat flour has been hiked in the provincial metropolis following a jump in the grain price in the open market. The Atta Chakki Association (ACA) on Tuesday increased the price of whole-wheat flour by Rs05 per kg with fixing it at Rs175 per kg. This has been done following a Rs300 per 40 kg surge in the rate of wheat - from Rs4,900 to Rs5,200 per 40kg. According to the association, the increase in the price has been implemented with immediate effect.