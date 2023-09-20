Israeli raid on West Bank camp kills two Palestinians

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces on Tuesday killed two Palestinians and wounded at least 12 others during a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli army confirmed troops were operating in Jenin on Tuesday evening and said a drone struck the camp, without elaborating. “Two martyrs and 12 people wounded by occupation (Israeli) fire reached Jenin government hospital,” the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.
